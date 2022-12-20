Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 5F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -14 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.