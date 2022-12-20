Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 5F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -14 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25. 14 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Today's c…
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 16 degrees i…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Wednesday'…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 19 degrees is today's low. Very windy conditions are expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with…
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy …