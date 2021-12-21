 Skip to main content
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

