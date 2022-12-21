Grand Island's evening forecast: Windy. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -14F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -4, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
