Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Windy. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -14F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -4, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at . -10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

