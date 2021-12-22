 Skip to main content
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

