This evening in Grand Island: Mostly clear skies with gusty winds. Low -9F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
