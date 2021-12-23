Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Island people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.