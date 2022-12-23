This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low -3F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Very wind…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Windy. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -14F. Winds …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 16 degrees i…