 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Grand Island Independent is partnering with Tom Dinsdale Automotive who is sponsoring 875 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly clear skies. Low -3F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts