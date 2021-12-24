Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

 Skip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible late. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

