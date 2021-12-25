Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.