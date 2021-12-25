 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive
Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Dec. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

  • Updated

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts