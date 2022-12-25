 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 9F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A 12-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

