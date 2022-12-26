 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

