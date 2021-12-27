 Skip to main content
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

