Dec. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Wednesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

