 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Dec. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?
Weather

Watch now: Just how likely is a white Christmas?

  • Updated

We all want there to be snow for Christmas, but it's actually rarer than you might think. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at Nebraska's chances for a white Christmas this year and in the past.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts