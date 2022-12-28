This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
High temps below zero combined with wind gusts 40-50 mph will result in wind chills no warmer than minus 25 in Nebraska Thursday. The extreme cold will continue through Friday night. Here's what's expected.
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4. Today's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Very wind…
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Grand Island's evening forecast: Windy. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -14F. Winds …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the G…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Partly clo…