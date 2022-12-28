Dec. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.