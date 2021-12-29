 Skip to main content
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

