This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Dec. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
