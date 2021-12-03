Dec. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.