Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. A 12-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.