 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts