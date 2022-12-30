For the drive home in Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Relentless wind and blowing snow buried buildings and roads across the western and northern parts of the state. The Chadron area saw nearly 25 inches of snow.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy sk…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 12F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the G…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. We will see …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will…
Very cold temperatures and windy conditions will make for dangerously low wind chills once again Friday and Friday night. What's in store for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? Full details here.
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 9F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasi…