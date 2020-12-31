 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Grand Island

Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 11F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorrow. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 13-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts