Grand Island's evening forecast: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Low -1F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -6 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
