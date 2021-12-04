 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Dec. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Grand Island, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts