This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Monday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Today's w…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Today's…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecas…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 deg…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. W…