Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

