Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

