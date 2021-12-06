Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.