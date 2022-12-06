This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Ex…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Today's…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecas…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 deg…
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Today's w…