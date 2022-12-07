This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
