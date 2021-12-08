Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.