Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

