Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. We'll see a low temperature …
For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Mond…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …