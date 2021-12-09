 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts