For the drive home in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Most likel…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold …
Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Ex…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Today's…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.