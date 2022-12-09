 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 22F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

