Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

