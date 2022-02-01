For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
