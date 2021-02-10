Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -2F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -3.23. A -6-degree low is forcasted. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.