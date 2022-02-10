 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Friday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

