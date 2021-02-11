 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around -5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -6.12. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts