This evening in Grand Island: A mostly clear sky. Much colder. Low 9F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
