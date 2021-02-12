 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -6F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 2.44. We'll see a low temperature of -8 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

