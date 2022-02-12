Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 17F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
