This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low -7F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -15.43. We'll see a low temperature of -27 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
