Feb. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

