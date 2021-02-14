Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly to mostly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel even colder at -6.34. -19 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.