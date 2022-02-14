Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening's outlook for Grand Island: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.