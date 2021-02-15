This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -15.96. A -5-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
