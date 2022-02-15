 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island

This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 27F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Wednesday, Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

