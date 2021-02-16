 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island

For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near -5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 2.95. A -1-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts