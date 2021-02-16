For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near -5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 2.95. A -1-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
