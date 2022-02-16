Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Overcast skies and windy. Low 12F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Grand Island
