This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low -3F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at 10.85. We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Grand Island
